Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 259 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $234.70 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

