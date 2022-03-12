Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.17.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $221.00. 36,659,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

