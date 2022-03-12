Atlas Brown Inc. Has $794,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,649. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

