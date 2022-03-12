Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 128,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.92. 19,853,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,806,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

