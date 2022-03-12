Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 5,599,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,850. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

