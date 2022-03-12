Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 74,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 99,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

