Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 735 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,327,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

