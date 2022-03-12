Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 458 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,340,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115,778. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

