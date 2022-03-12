Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $1,147,000. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $2,678,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.23. 9,340,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,115,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

