Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 1,416 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 242,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. 5,599,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

