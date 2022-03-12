Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,917. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

