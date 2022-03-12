ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASOMY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,628.57.

ASOMY opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

