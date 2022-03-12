ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:ARR opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $822.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

