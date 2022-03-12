Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 264 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,069,000 after buying an additional 811,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,982,000 after buying an additional 642,997 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,171,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,467 shares of company stock worth $24,773,226 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

