Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.