Aries Wealth Management Invests $1.25 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.49 and its 200 day moving average is $363.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

