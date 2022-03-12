argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.06.
ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($369.57) to €350.00 ($380.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.