argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.06.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($369.57) to €350.00 ($380.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get argenx alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.23. 158,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,179. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.62.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.