Ares Protocol (ARES) 1-Day Volume Hits $666,549.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $666,549.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.43 or 0.06600593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,056.78 or 0.99982395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041575 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

