AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 237,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,637. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.