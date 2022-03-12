AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

APP traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 1,704,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,252. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.81. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

