Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 170,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,615. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.