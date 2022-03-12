Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 148,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,173. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
