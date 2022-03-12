Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) will announce $43.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.70 million and the highest is $44.70 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $42.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $211.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $259.98 million, with estimates ranging from $241.51 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antares Pharma.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 928,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,730. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $661.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.48.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
