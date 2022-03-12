Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 354.1% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 4,300 ($56.34) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,996.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 179,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,245. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.