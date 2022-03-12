Analyzing Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cambridge Bancorp and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Equity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $96.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 30.38% 13.10% 1.26% Equity Bancshares 27.59% 13.14% 1.27%

Volatility & Risk

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.29 $54.02 million $7.67 10.95 Equity Bancshares $190.21 million 2.74 $52.48 million $3.46 8.93

Cambridge Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Equity Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

