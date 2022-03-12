Analysts Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Target Price at $39.78

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PetroChina by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 262,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,447. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.