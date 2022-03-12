Analysts Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) PT at $18.67

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 458,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,230. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $110,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,297. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

