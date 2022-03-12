Analysts Set Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) PT at €183.19

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €182.69 ($198.58).

Several research firms have weighed in on HNR1. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of FRA HNR1 traded up €4.45 ($4.84) during trading on Monday, hitting €147.50 ($160.33). 190,049 shares of the company were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($126.49). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €161.90.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

