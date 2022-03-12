Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$156.80

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$129.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

TSE CP traded down C$0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching C$98.91. 2,154,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,408. The stock has a market cap of C$91.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$104.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

