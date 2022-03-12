Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

VERI stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 285,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,902 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Veritone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veritone by 136.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 622,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

