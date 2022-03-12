Analysts Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THG traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.48. 100,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,441. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $144.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average of $133.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.