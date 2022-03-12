Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.54. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,877,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,781,000 after purchasing an additional 174,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

