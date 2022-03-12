Analysts Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $8.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $8.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

