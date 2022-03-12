Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.03 Million

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) to report sales of $37.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.02 million and the highest is $37.04 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $38.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $166.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,707. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

