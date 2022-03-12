Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. BlackRock TCP Capital also posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

TCPC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 165,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,385. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

