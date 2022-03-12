Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.32. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 223.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 82,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sleep Number by 93,428.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. 515,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

