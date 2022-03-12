Analysts Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NTST opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a PE ratio of 307.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 94.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 61.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 147.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 396,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 73.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 83,937 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.