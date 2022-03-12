Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.10). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

