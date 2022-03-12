Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,037. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

