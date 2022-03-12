Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given a C$1.30 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.30 price objective on Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ANX opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$133.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69.

In other Anaconda Mining news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of Anaconda Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,000. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $72,450 over the last quarter.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

