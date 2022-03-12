American International Group Inc. Sells 95,374 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,374 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 41,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

