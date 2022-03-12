American International Group Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Momentive Global by 9.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Momentive Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

