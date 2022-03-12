American International Group Inc. Sells 2,148 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hilltop worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

