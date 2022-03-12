American International Group Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

CVCO opened at $266.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.06. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

