American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 38,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

