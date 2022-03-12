American International Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 204.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

LGND opened at $103.05 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $172.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.