American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

