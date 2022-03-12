Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Tops $85.44 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $85.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00182686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00360447 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,062,349,413 coins and its circulating supply is 6,627,009,116 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

