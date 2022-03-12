Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €139.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($139.13) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($154.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €141.62 ($153.93).

AIR opened at €103.56 ($112.57) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($108.66). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €112.04.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

