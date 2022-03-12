Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,506. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $17,063,927.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,124,000 after buying an additional 707,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.